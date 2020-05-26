Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,529 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

