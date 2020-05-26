Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 77,354 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Walt Disney worth $249,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,365,000 after acquiring an additional 151,060 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 20,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $121.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,753,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,707,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

