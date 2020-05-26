Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,346,000 after buying an additional 517,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after buying an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after buying an additional 837,825 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after buying an additional 181,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. 30,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,249. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.