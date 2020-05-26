Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

Xylem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NYSE:XYL opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

