Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.
Xylem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.
NYSE:XYL opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
