Zacks: Analysts Expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $2.21. Tech Data posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full-year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.52. 17,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.04. Tech Data has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $14,363,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

