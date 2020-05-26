Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.10. Virtusa reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTU. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $819.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Virtusa by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

