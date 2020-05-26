ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE ZTO opened at $30.69 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

