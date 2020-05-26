ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.
NYSE ZTO opened at $30.69 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
