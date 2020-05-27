23,400 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.5% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.65. 2,388,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

