AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Raised by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.9% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 711,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,911,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.65. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

