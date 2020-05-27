Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:AEMC)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AEMC stock opened at GBX 505 ($6.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.12 million and a P/E ratio of -219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt has a 52-week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684.40 ($9.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 480.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 543.95.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

