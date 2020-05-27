Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) Plans Dividend of GBX 11

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ANW opened at GBX 428 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 413.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 478.91. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3.91 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 715.37 ($9.41).

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

