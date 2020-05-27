Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) Plans Dividend of GBX 11

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON ANW opened at GBX 428 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 413.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 478.91. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3.91 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 715.37 ($9.41).
About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.