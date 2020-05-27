Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,547,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,763 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $579,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.89.

Accenture stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.25. 159,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.75. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

