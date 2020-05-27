Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AMS stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.68. The stock has a market cap of $512.61 million and a PE ratio of 27.13. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 357 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 19,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39), for a total transaction of £51,581.94 ($67,853.12). Also, insider Penelope Anne Freer acquired 2,112 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,216.64 ($6,862.19). Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,194.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.