Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,249 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 12.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $231,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 172,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,683,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,453,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,201,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,330,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

