Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,411.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,306.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,333.07. The stock has a market cap of $970.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

