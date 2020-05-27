Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,415.83. 954,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,127. The company has a market cap of $970.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,306.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,333.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.