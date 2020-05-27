Analyzing EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and Washington Prime Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $651.97 million 3.84 $202.24 million $5.44 5.93 Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.19 $4.27 million $1.18 0.56

EPR Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EPR Properties and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 2 2 2 0 2.00 Washington Prime Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

EPR Properties currently has a consensus price target of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 55.41%. Washington Prime Group has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.56%. Given EPR Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Risk and Volatility

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Washington Prime Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 75.3%. EPR Properties pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Prime Group pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Washington Prime Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 25.52% 6.27% 2.77% Washington Prime Group 1.99% 1.77% 0.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Washington Prime Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group and Shelby's Sugar Shop are registered trademarks of the Company. Trademark and patent registrations for Tangible are currently pending.

