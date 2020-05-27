Analyzing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Gladstone Land (NYSE:LAND)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 7 1 0 1.90 Gladstone Land 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.30%. Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $14.72, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.61 billion 1.17 $115.44 million $2.63 5.47 Gladstone Land $40.69 million 7.71 $1.74 million $0.57 25.77

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 10.02% 4.40% 2.41% Gladstone Land 9.88% 1.78% 0.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust beats Gladstone Land on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 86 farms, comprised of 73,900 acres in 10 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $620 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually; as well as permanent crops, such as almonds, blueberries, and pistachios, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 72 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04445 per month, or $0.5334 per year.

