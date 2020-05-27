Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.81. 724,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,984. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.24. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.31.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $15,286,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.