Atlantic Trust LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,707. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.