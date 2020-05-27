Atlantic Trust LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,592,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,079,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

