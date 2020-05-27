Atlantic Trust LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.1% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.73.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,478. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.