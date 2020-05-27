Atlantic Trust LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. L3Harris makes up 2.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,936,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $152,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,091,000 after buying an additional 629,868 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $96,828,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.80.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $6.24 on Wednesday, hitting $191.01. 894,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.59. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

