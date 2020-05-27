Atlantic Trust LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,407.73. The stock had a trading volume of 120,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,308.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,334.61. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

