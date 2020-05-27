Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 100 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.4% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,674. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average of $192.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

