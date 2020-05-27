Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 3.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.60. 696,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,809,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $154.55.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

