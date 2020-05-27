Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 16,919 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 92,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,736. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18.

