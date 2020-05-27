AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,742,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,228 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $167,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,950,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,079,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

