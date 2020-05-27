Badger Meter, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

BMI stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

