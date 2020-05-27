Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Shares of BNS opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Cfra dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

