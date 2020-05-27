Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

ABX stock opened at C$32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.17.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ABX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Kevin James Thomson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.17, for a total transaction of C$95,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,843 shares in the company, valued at C$2,742,247.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

