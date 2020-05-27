Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
ABX stock opened at C$32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.17.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Kevin James Thomson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.17, for a total transaction of C$95,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,843 shares in the company, valued at C$2,742,247.31.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
