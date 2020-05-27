BidaskClub Lowers Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TCDA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Tricida has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Tricida will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,525,930.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 32,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $968,385.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,073.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $973,090. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tricida by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Tricida by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

