BidaskClub Upgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to “Buy”

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $873.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.14. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,096 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

