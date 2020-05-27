BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BRWM opened at GBX 354 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 318.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 337.35. The firm has a market cap of $616.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 436.97 ($5.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
