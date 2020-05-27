BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BRWM opened at GBX 354 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 318.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 337.35. The firm has a market cap of $616.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 436.97 ($5.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

