California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,366 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.42% of Lockheed Martin worth $399,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

NYSE LMT traded up $21.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.22. The company had a trading volume of 130,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.04 and a 200-day moving average of $387.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

