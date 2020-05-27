California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,366 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.42% of Lockheed Martin worth $399,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

NYSE LMT traded up $21.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.22. The company had a trading volume of 130,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.04 and a 200-day moving average of $387.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit