California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,152,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192,478 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $699,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 479,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 9.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 586,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 79.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 69,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.82. 556,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Comments


