California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,369,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $486,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.08.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.