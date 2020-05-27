California Public Employees Retirement System Has $323.27 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of American Electric Power worth $323,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $23,032,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,837 shares of company stock worth $3,509,886 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,974. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.