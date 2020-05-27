California Public Employees Retirement System Has $331.77 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.85% of Waste Management worth $331,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,280. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

