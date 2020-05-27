California Public Employees Retirement System Has $392.27 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,204,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 155,908 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.68% of TJX Companies worth $392,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 857,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

