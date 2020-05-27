California Public Employees Retirement System Has $484.50 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153,498 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Mastercard worth $484,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.98. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

