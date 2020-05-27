California Public Employees Retirement System Has $592.62 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,156,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 631,402 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Pfizer worth $592,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. 13,222,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,169,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

