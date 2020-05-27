California Public Employees Retirement System Has $794.16 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,243,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 980,537 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.38% of AT&T worth $794,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,576,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,079,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.