California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 582,001 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of UnitedHealth Group worth $534,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.49. 376,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $282.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.89. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

