California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 159,749 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,932,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 159,749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $444,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

