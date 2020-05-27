California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 46,429 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of AON worth $316,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 11.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in AON by 9.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 58,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.96. 925,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average is $198.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

