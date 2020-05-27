California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 49,900 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 866,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $325,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $520.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.69. 7,895,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.