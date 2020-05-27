California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 660,492 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,834,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 660,492 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Intel worth $586,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.98. 11,795,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,166,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

