California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 937,581 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,674,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937,581 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.3% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.55% of Coca-Cola worth $1,047,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. 1,061,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,429,123. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

