California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 97,311 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 97,311 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.58% of Mcdonald’s worth $708,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $594,463,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.14 and a 200-day moving average of $192.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

